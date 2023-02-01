Friend ‘heartbroken’ after pregnant woman killed in Hampton

HPD officers say someone shot and killed 25-year-old Destiny Layton and 24-year-old Dijonte Nash on Monday night. Police say Layton was 8 months pregnant.

HAMPTON, Va. — Friends of a pregnant woman killed in a shooting on Monday night say they’re heartbroken.

Hampton Police Division detectives say 25-year-old Destiny Layton and 24-year-old Dijonte Nash died after a shooting at an apartment complex off West Mercury Boulevard.

Police say Layton was 8 months pregnant.

Shirley Tisdale said she’s known Layton for years. She said not only was Layton pregnant, but she also had four other young children.

“I just keep thinking about her kids because they’re small, and I think about her kids because I know that’s all she thought about,” Tisdale said. “She always had her kids with her. I think she had like four of them- one was always in the car. She always had her kids with her.”

Tisdale described Layton as a loving mother and kind friend.

“I feel for Destiny, and I’m going to miss Destiny, and I do hope whoever has her kids will show them the type of love and attention - even though I know it’s nothing like a mother, I hope they are left to the next best thing. I hope that,” she said.

Tisdale said just before the shooting, Layton had shared a video of the two of them on Facebook.

“I think the reason why it messed me up so bad was because she just shared a photo and a video of me and her,” Tisdale said. “Destiny was funny. She was just laid back. Destiny was a good person.”

Tisdale said she’s not too familiar with Nash but believes Nash and Layton might have been in a relationship.