HAMPTON, Va. — The controversial Second Amendment Sanctuary topic makes its way to Hampton. However, the Hampton Branch of the NAACP is saying no.

Wednesday night’s city council meeting was filled and then some.

Dozens spoke. Some were for Hampton becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary, others against it.

This all comes after Governor Ralph Northam said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures.

Becoming a sanctuary city simply means cities or counties won't enforce any new restrictive gun control laws.

The issue was not on the agenda, but members with the NAACP wanted council members to know where they stand.

“The voters spoke on November 5,” President of the Hampton Branch NAACP Gaylene Kanoyton said. “They took their thoughts and prayers to the polls and they want sensible gun laws.”

Kanoyton doesn't believe ignoring state law is the appropriate response, but the group is saying yes to sensible gun laws.

“One gun a month, background checks, should mentally ill people own guns," Kanoyton listed. "We just want sensible gun laws.”

While the NAACP planned a peaceful rally against the idea, there were many more people for a possible resolution in the future, like Danny Mason.

“AR-15's aren't killing people. We don't have a gun problem, we have a people problem,” Mason said.

Mason owns 16 guns. He believes stricter gun legislation will do more harm than good.

“I will have to sell my guns, move them out of state or run the risk, and I don't see me selling them. What do I do? I will become a felon for something I've been doing since I was a kid,” Mason said.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck said the council will not act as of now.

“I don't think we will be forced into a decision and we need to see what's going to happen first,” Tuck said.

Kanoyton said all they want is council members to stand behind its citizens.

“[If they don’t] They didn't listen to the voters,” Kanoyton said. “They turned out and supported people who support sensible gun laws.”

Mayor Tuck said council has not had any kind of discussion about becoming or not becoming a second amendment sanctuary.

