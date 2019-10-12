HAMPTON, Va. — One after another, cities and counties in Hampton Roads are taking up the Second Amendment Sanctuary issue.

For the most part, it's because members of the public are showing up to meetings and asking their local leaders to pass resolutions they think will protect their constitutional rights.

That was the case in Virginia Beach.

You've likely heard or seen the issue by this point as it spreads across Virginia and makes it way into our coastal region.

Some people believe their Second Amendment rights will be infringed up when the now Democrat-controlled state legislature and Democratic Governor convene in the new year and look to pass tighter gun laws.

Gaylene Kanoyton, president of the NAACP Hampton branch, is not one of them. But she says she isn't on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, either.

"This is not about going against the Second Amendment and taking people's guns away," she said. "This is about sensible gun laws."

While Hampton City Council's agenda makes no mention of plans to discuss becoming a 'sanctuary' on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m., Kanoyton and other members of the NAACP Hampton branch will be there to talk about it.

"It's a scare tactic and we just want to get the facts out here," Kanoyton said.

The group will also be holding a rally on the issue at 5 p.m, just ahead of the formal council meeting.

They're asking city councilors to stay away from the idea and opt for 'sensible laws.'

"Background checks, one gun a month, such things that make sense that keep our streets safe," she said.

She also made a point that even a Gloucester County board member who voted in favor of becoming a 'sanctuary' last week spoke to, "In November, Virginians made their voices heard at the polls and Democrats were the loudest."

Kanoyton doesn't believe ignoring state law, should the bills pass, is the appropriate response.

"Just as anything else, if you're an advocate for whatever you believe in, you can go to the general assembly and you can lobby your legislator," she said.

On Tuesday, Norfolk City Council is also expecting members of the public to come and discuss the issue at its meeting despite it not being on the agenda.

James City County and Chesapeake, however, both have Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions on their agendas for Tuesday night. They, too, expect large crowds.

