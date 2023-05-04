'Shocked' | Hampton community reacts to Police Chief Mark Talbot's exit for Norfolk

Chief Talbot led the Hampton Police Division for 21 months, and in that time, multiple city leaders said he accomplished a lot, which is why they are disappointed.

HAMPTON, Va. — After 21 months on the job, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot is leaving for the same role in Norfolk.

Talbot, the city’s first Black police chief, took the role in July 2021.

While Norfolk city leaders applauded the move as a win Thursday, Hampton will need a new police chief.

"I was surprised and a little shocked," said Hampton Vice Mayor Jimmy Gray.

News of Talbot’s departure came as a surprise for many in the community, including Gray who learned of the move on Monday.

“Obviously, when you go through a long process to select a chief and you find the person you think is right, and then that person decides to leave, certainly there is some disappointment in that,” said Gray. “But these are professional and career decisions that individuals make every day.”

Gray, who wished Talbot well, said, “He’s done everything we expect a chief to do.”

That’s what makes Talbot’s exit so difficult, said Gray and others.

Multiple Hampton city leaders said they noticed improved police-community relations, more evidence-based policing, and despite a spike in homicides to start the year, they claim data shows a reduction in overall crime.

There have been 14 homicides in Hampton, so far, in 2023. That is more than half the number of all last year (24). Nine people were killed in January alone, which Talbot called the deadliest month during his tenure as police chief.

During a press conference in February, Talbot emphasized gun violence is centralized in a few neighborhoods in the city. He also noted most of these shootings are not random.

Gray said he and many in the community believed in Talbot’s approach to policing.

“We are saddened to see Chief Talbot leave the Hampton Police Department; however, he has left our police department stronger and better,” said Hampton NAACP President Gaylene Kanoyton. “Chief Talbot is a strategist and understands true relational policing. Not to mention, he stopped the use of coercive policing methods, indiscriminate stops, searches and much more."

Hampton Councilwoman Hope Harper applauded Talbot for his efforts in the community, and along with Gray, she wished Talbot well.

Harper said she hopes the next police chief will be a visionary, community-minded, and focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, officer training and use of technology.

As of Wednesday, the next steps are not yet clear.

In a letter to police officers and city staff, City Manager Mary Bunting said she’s out of town on a previously planned trip, but she’s begun talks with city council members, city staff, and trusted community leaders about a smooth transition.

According to Gray, city leaders have been able to sit down and strategize, yet. This will likely happen when Bunting returns.

Restaurant owner Randy Bowman is from the area and said he noticed a positive change in local policing since Talbot took over.

“Police officers come in the restaurant and they just check on how we are doing, and more in the community," he said. “And hopefully, that will continue as we search for the next police chief."

Once a search gets underway, Gray said he is not sure how long it will take to find the city’s next police chief. But he is confident city leaders will be able to hire someone who will move Hampton forward.