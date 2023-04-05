Norfolk city manager to introduce Mark Talbot as next police chief

City Manager Dr. Chip Filer will introduce Talbot, who is currently serving as Hampton police chief, Wednesday afternoon.

NORFOLK, Va. — After a nearly year-long search, the City of Norfolk is going to introduce its next police chief, who is moving from just across the water in Hampton, Wednesday afternoon.

Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer will introduce Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot in a briefing with the media at Norfolk City Hall. It will take place at 1 p.m.

READ MORE | Hampton police chief is set to become next Norfolk police chief

Filer and Talbot are expected to be flanked by Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith, who is set to retire on April 14.

Talbot has been chief of police in Hampton since July 2021. He was making $180,000 in Hampton when he was first hired in 2021, according to public records.

Filer had invited Talbot to sit in on interviews for the police chief job as the city worked to whittle down its finalist list. Talbot didn't apply for the job, a source told 13News Now.