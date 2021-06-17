Hampton mother charged in the murder of her 2-year-old son will go to trial next year

Julia Tomlin, the Hampton woman charged in the murder of her two-year-old son, Noah Tomlin, will go to trial January 24, 2022.

Julia Tomlin, the Hampton woman charged with the murder of her two-year-old son, Noah Tomlin, will go to trial next year.

During a court hearing Thursday morning, Judge Michael Gaten set a trial date for January 24, 2022. Julia Tomlin did not appear in court Thursday, but her attorneys did.

Hampton police arrested Tomlin back in 2019. She’s charged with second-degree murder, concealing a dead body, child abuse, and three counts of felony child neglect. Noah’s body was found at a trash plant 10 days after his mother reported him missing.

The murder trial has faced several delays. It was first delayed last year when a judge ordered Tomlin to undergo a mental health evaluation.

It was delayed a second time in June 2021, when new attorneys at the public defender’s office took over the case.