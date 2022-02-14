Hampton police chief provides update on Codi Bigsby case, acknowledges errors made

The chief said there was a change in the lead detective. A review of more than 100 hours of video found Codi's father was denied a lawyer during questioning.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story that aired on February 13, 2022.

The Hampton Police Division held a press conference Monday to provide the latest information on the search for missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

In the conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said division leadership had conducted an internal audit, and found out Codi's father's request for a lawyer wasn't honotred.

Codi was reported missing around 9 a.m. on January 31; two weeks ago to the day. Officials and the community quickly launched a search that has been ongoing since.

"It has been 14 heart-wrenching days," Talbot said.

Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, was brought to a police station to answer questions the day he reported his son missing. He stayed there for days before being arrested. Talbot said he initially waived his right to legal counsel.

On Feb. 3, he was taken into custody on multiple child endangerment charges (unrelated to Codi's disappearance). He has been the primary "person of interest" in Codi's disappearance for more than a week.

"He's in a jail cell for appropriate reasons," Talbot said during the conference.

Talbot said Bigsby had taken a polygraph test with a federal agency before his arrest, and according to Talbot, a "heated exchange" followed between Cory Bigsby and a lead detective.

"I won't discuss the result, I will say there was a heated back-and-forth," Talbot said.

In that exchange, just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 1, Bigsby mentioned legal counsel twice. He wasn't given a lawyer until his family hired one for him, days later.

Over the Feb. 12 weekend, an internal investigation was conducted and HPD leadership reviewed 100 hours of video footage of interviews with Cory Bigsby.

According to Talbot, he should have been provided a lawyer once that exchange happened.

"His desires should have been honored, they weren't," he said.

The detective who was involved in that back-and-forth was put on leave.

We just ran into Cory Bigsby’s lawyer outside of police headquarters. He says he is incredibly proud of the Hampton Police Division for reviewing hours of interview video and immediately letting the public know what happened. #13newsnow — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) February 14, 2022

Despite his acknowledgement of this misstep in procedure, Talbot emphasized his belief that the investigation is still on the right track.

"Nothing that has occurred has shaken my confidence as to whether or not we have paid attention to the right person," Talbot said.