Police said a male victim was found dead with gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 2000 block of East Roger Peed Drive.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting after a person was found dead Saturday night.

The Hampton Police Division said a call came in on Saturday, Feb. 27 around 11 p.m. about a shooting that happened in the 2000 block of East Roger Peed Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a male victim dead inside of the home with gunshot wounds.