HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is looking for two suspects involved in a robbery at a Family Dollar store Sunday night.

Public Safety Communications received a 911 call around 10:12 p.m. about a robbery at the business in the 900 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Responding officers learned two men went into the business armed and demanded money. They were able to get away with cash before police arrived on the scene.

Police said the first suspect is described as a heavy-set black man who was last seen all black clothing and a face mask. The second suspect was described as a black man wearing all black clothing.

If anyone has information about this crime, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.