Hampton School Board approves renamed schools

Five Hampton City Schools will have new names at the start of the new school year.

HAMPTON, Va. — A day after neighboring Newport News approved new names for four of its schools, the Hampton School Board changed the names of five of its own schools.

Like Newport News and several other cities in Virginia, Hampton took a look at the origins of its school names and sought to change those that had connections to slavery, the Civil War, and the Jim Crow era.

At its school board meeting Wednesday night, the Hampton School Board unanimously approved the following changes:

Booker Elementary to Albert W. Patrick III Elementary

John B. Cary Elementary to Mary T. Christian Elementary

Spratley Gifted Center to Ann H. Kilgore Gifted Center

Tucker-Capps Fundamental Elementary to Mary W. Jackson Fundamental Elementary

John Tyler Elementary to Mary S. Peake Elementary

“It’s important to recognize the negative and harmful impacts school names can have on our students, our families, and our community," Hampton City Schools Board Chair Joe Kilgore previously said.

The new names will be in place prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

In a news release, Hampton City Schools said the following of the new namesakes:

Judge Albert W. Patrick III was a lifelong resident of Hampton. His devotion to the city led him to be very active in the community. He was especially interested in ensuring all children received a first-class education. Also, his daughter is currently an elementary school teacher in Hampton.

Mary T. Christian was a lifelong resident of Hampton and an elementary school teacher in Hampton for five years. She is noted for many accomplishments, including receiving numerous awards for her work on the integration of public schools.

Ann H. Kilgore valued education. Her mother was a teacher and principal, Ann herself was an English teacher in Hampton, and both of her daughters are former educators with one going on to be a superintendent of a school division. Ann Kilgore was the city’s first female mayor, had a strong presence throughout the city, and successfully integrated Hampton’s schools and businesses without litigation.

Mary W. Jackson, who was born in Hampton, was a scientist, aerospace engineer, humanitarian, and trailblazer who paved the way for thousands of others to succeed not only at NASA but throughout the nation. Jackson was the first African-American female engineer at NASA.