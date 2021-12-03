House in Hampton goes up in flames

The damage to the home on Langston Boulevard is extensive and it is now uninhabitable.

HAMPTON, Va. — No one was hurt after a house in Hampton became engulfed in flames on Thursday.

According to Hampton Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the 20 block of Langston Boulevard around 6:43 p.m., not far from Aberdeen Road. Thursday. They arrived to find the heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.

They were able to quickly bring the fire under control and it was out by 7 p.m., however, the damage to the home is extensive and it is now uninhabitable.

No one was inside the home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.