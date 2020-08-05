Long John Silver's restaurant catches fire in Hampton

Pictures and video from the scene show much of the building engulfed in smoke and fire.

HAMPTON, Va. — Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at a Long John Silver's seafood restaurant in Hampton.

The call came in Friday afternoon just before 6 p.m. for the Long John Silver's located in the 900 block of Big Bethel Road.

Pictures and video from the scene show much of the building engulfed in smoke and fire. Crews were able to put out the flames, although the building appears to have suffered major damage.

Streets in front the restaurant are currently blocked.

There are no immediate reports of injuries at this time.