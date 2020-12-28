Three adults displaced following house fire in Hampton

The fire was deemed accidental by investigators. The people who were displaced from the home are being helped by the Red Cross.

HAMPTON, Va. — Three people were displaced from their home following an early morning house fire that broke out in Hampton.

Fire units were sent to the 80 block of Harris Creek Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews were able to fully douse the flames within 20 minutes. The damage that the home sustained forced three adults to move out for the time being. They'll be assisted by the Red Cross.

After some investigation, authorities learned the fire was caused after someone carelessly disposed of some smoking material. They deemed the fire accidental.