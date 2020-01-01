HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot and killed just hours after the start of 2020, police in Hampton said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 700 block of Ridgeway Avenue. Arriving officers found a man in the front yard of a home had been hit by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation, and there is no suspect information available at this time.

Hampton Police dispatch also confirm that another person walked into Sentara Careplex on Coliseum Drive just after 3 o'clock suffering from a gunshot wound. That person is in critical condition.

It's not immediately clear if this gunshot victim is connected with the shooting on Ridgeway Avenue.

If you have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.