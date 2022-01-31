Missing and endangered child in Hampton

4-year-old Cody Bigsby was last seen at his home on Ranalet Drive around 2 a.m. Monday.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton need your help to find a 4-year-old boy who vanished from his home early Monday morning.

The Hampton Police Divison said officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive around 9 a.m., where they met with the father of 4-year-old Cody Bigsby.

The father said Cody was last seen around 2 a.m. before vanishing from their home.

Cody is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing all-black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

Police said search operations are underway.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, you're asked to call Hampton Police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.