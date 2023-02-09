New housing, business development project coming to Hampton

The $130 million venture will bring different types of businesses and housing to the Peninsula.

HAMPTON, Va. — Developers announced a $130 million project on Thursday that's coming to revitalize the Olde Hampton area.

The rezoning and use permit for the changes were approved by Hampton City Council on Wednesday night for the site, which is being spearheaded by Axis Global Enterprises and EDC Homes.

The Olde Hampton Village will be located at the former Lincoln Park housing development, which was on LaSalle Avenue off of I-64 near the Langley Air Force Base.

“After 4 years of planning, we are very excited to bring this dynamic community to Olde Hampton,” Nick Jacovides, the president and CEO of EDC Homes, said.

“During those 4 years, we have met with stakeholders, civic leagues, and the citizens of this community to make sure there was a shared voice in our design process. The community experience is going to be like no other."

Olde Hampton Village will have 118 townhomes, 284 luxury multifamily apartments, 96 apartments for active seniors and 6,000 feet of retail space.

The development will also have a central park area, a dog park, a clubhouse with a pool and fitness center, an independent childcare center and a salon spa.

“The Olde Hampton Village Development is an opportunity to revitalize the gateway to the Olde Hampton Community which is rich in history for our region”, Ross Vierra, the CEO and president of Axis Global Enterprises, said.