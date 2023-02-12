x
Police: Man killed in shooting on St. George Way in Hampton

According to Hampton Police, the shooting happened Sunday around 7:38 p.m.
HAMPTON, Va. — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night. 

The shooting happened in the area of St. George Way, according to the Hampton Police Division. 

Officers responded to several calls about gunshots around 7:38 p.m. 

When they arrived, they found an injured man outside of a residence. 

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he later died.  

Detectives are still investigating the motive and circumstances that led to the shooting. Police did not have any suspect information, as a Sunday night. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

