Police investigate after woman is shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are asking for the public's help to find the suspect or suspects who shot a woman on Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, an adult woman walked into a local hospital around 4 p.m. with gunshot injuries. She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that it appears the victim was in a vehicle in the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard when she was shot by an unknown person.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation, and police do not have any suspect information at this time.