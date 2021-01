The shooting involved one vehicle. There were no injuries. The eastbound lanes of I-64 are being redirected at the Lee Hall exit.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 64 in Newport News on Tuesday morning.

State police were called sometime after 3 a.m. The shooting involved only one vehicle, VSP spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release.

There were no injuries.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 are being redirected at the Lee Hall exit as state police continue investigating the shooting.