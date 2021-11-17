Police say man dies after being shot on Kathann Drive in Hampton

Hampton police said a man was shot and killed overnight in the 100 block of Kathann Drive, just outside the Abbington at Northampton Apartments.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is seeking answers after a man was shot outside of the Abbington at Northampton Apartments.

Police said they received a call Wednesday, Nov. 17 around 12:11 a.m. about shots being fired in the 100 block of Kathann Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot while in a parking lot. He died there from his injuries.

Detectives said there is no suspect information available at this time. They are searching for the person who is responsible.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.