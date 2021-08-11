Northam announces tunnel toll discounts for certain Portsmouth, Norfolk residents

People in Portsmouth and Norfolk who earn less than $30,000 a year could be eligible to get discounts on tolls in the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.

Certain Portsmouth and Norfolk residents can get relief from a few Hampton Roads tolls under an expansion of a statewide program.

On Monday morning, Gov. Ralph Northam sent out details about the new scope of the Toll Relief Program.

His office said people in Portsmouth and Norfolk who earn less than $30,000 a year could be eligible to get discounts on tolls in the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.

People who want to get the discounts will have to apply, and that window opens from Dec. 1, 2021, to Feb. 15, 2022. If you're accepted to the program, those discounts kick in on March 1.

Here's what the expansion is supposed to do:

Give participants 50% off tolls on up to five round-trips per week

Offer eligibility to twice the number of people as before: 4,300

Get rid of the "minimum number of trips" before the discounts kick in

Give the discount daily instead of monthly

The program can do this because it's supposed to be getting more funding every year.

"This is our commitment to easing the financial burden that we know our tolls have on income restrained residents,” wrote Elizabeth River Crossings CEO David Sullivan. “We feel it’s our duty to connect them to relief that they can count on. This $2.7 million increase in toll reduction funding is the most significant commitment our company has ever made to the community. We’re excited to see how the program will improve and the impact it will have on those who need it most.”

It's timed well since the toll rates are slated to increase over the next three years. That increase was supposed to happen in 2021, but because of the pandemic, was pushed to a gradual increase over 2021, 2022 and 2023.