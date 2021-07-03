Police investigating robbery incident at pizza restaurant in Hampton

Hampton police are looking for a robbery suspect accused of stealing money from the Vito's Pizza & Italian Restaurant in the 900 block of Aberdeen Rd on Saturday.

Hampton police said a call came in on Saturday, March 6 around 11:05 p.m. about a robbery that took place at the Vito's Pizza and Italian Restaurant in the 900 block of Aberdeen Road.

According to the investigation, the suspect went into the restaurant and demanded money. Once the robber got an undisclosed amount of money, he ran off.

The robbery suspect was described as a male of an unknown race, wearing a mask that covered his face, a black jacket, black hat, gloves and dark-colored jeans.