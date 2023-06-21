Virginia health officials issue swimming advisory for Outlook Beach at Fort Monroe

It comes after health officials tested the water for bacteria levels, which exceeded the state water quality standards for swimming.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) issued a swimming advisory for Outlook Beach at Fort Monroe Wednesday afternoon.

The advisory comes after health officials tested the water for bacteria levels, which exceeded the state water quality standards for swimming. VDH said water samples from other beaches in Hampton were okay for swimming.

The beach isn't closed, but the advisory means swimmers face an elevated risk.

After samples are collected, they're sent to labs to be tested for Enterococci, which indicate if there's fecal contamination and other harder-to-detect bacteria in the water.

A lot of times, bacteria levels can increase after a major storm, when sewer or wastewater systems could become overwhelmed and overflow.