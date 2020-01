A shooting in the 1500 block of Ivy Avenue sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old hurt on Sunday.

The call of a shooting came in around 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Ivy Avenue.

Officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, police said.

There is no suspect information and the investigation remains ongoing.

