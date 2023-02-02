Teacher emails reveal 'behavioral difficulties' with 6-year-old shooter at Richneck Elementary

"As of today, I do not feel comfortable with him returning to my classroom today..." Zwerner wrote in a Nov. 22 email to school administrators.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newly obtained documents shed light on behavioral problems with a 6-year-old boy in the months leading up to when police said he intentionally shot his first-grade teacher at a Newport News elementary school.

The shooting inside Richneck Elementary left the teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, critically hurt. Zwerner made progress in recovering and has since been released from the hospital.

13News Now obtained documents from the school division through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. In our request, we asked for emails between Zwerner and school administrators regarding behavioral reports and concerns about the boy who fired the shot.

The documents include dozens of emails between Zwerner and school administrators throughout the school year.

In an email thread on Nov. 22, Zwerner informed then-Principal Briana Foster-Newton and then-Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker of two incidents with the boy inside her classroom.

She said the boy stuck up his middle finger to a classmate on Oct. 11, and a month later on Nov. 11, she said the boy bumped "into a classmate while running around the class" and then pushed the classmate to the ground.

"As of today, I do not feel comfortable with him returning to my classroom today..." Zwerner wrote in the email.

In another Nov. 22 email, Parker suggests scheduling a conference with the boy's dad to discuss "behavioral difficulties" and "put some things in place to support" the boy.

In a statement from the boy’s family after the shooting, they said he "suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day."

The family said the week of the shooting "was the first week when we were not in class with him. We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives."

The school division has not confirmed the information in the family's statement.

13News Now obtained the email correspondence between Zwerner and school administrators, just as students concluded their first week back in the classroom since the shooting on Jan. 6. They showed resilience, adjusting to added safety and security measures, like a walk-thru metal detector and clear backpacks.

Since Jan. 6, Foster-Newton has since been reassigned within the Newport News School Division and Parker has resigned.

On Jan. 25, Zwerner's attorney, Diane Toscano, announced her intent to file a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools. Toscano claimed that Richneck teachers and employees warned administrators three different times that the student had a gun and was threatening people the day of the shooting.

On Feb. 2, the attorney representing former Foster-Newton said she wasn't one of the administrators warned about a 6-year-old student having a gun on campus.