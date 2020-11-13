Bond granted for Newport News officers charged in deadly shooting

Sgt. Albin Pearson was given a bond of $200,000 while Officer Dwight Pitterson's bond is $75,000.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two police officers charged with a man's death in Newport News will be allowed to get out on bond.

Sgt. Albin Pearson and Officer Dwight Pitterson appeared in court on Friday. They are accused of killing Henry Kistler Berry III after responding to Berry's home late last year.

The two officers were indicted by a grand jury earlier this week. Pearson, who is charged with second-degree murder, was given a bond of $200,000.

Pitterson, whose charges include malicious wounding, was given a $75,000 bond.