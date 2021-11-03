Former Newport News delegate, educator passes away at 97

Flora Crittenden served the House of Delegates' 95th District from 1993 to 2004. Before that, she was a teacher in Newport News for over 30 years.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former Newport News lawmaker who was also a long-time educator has passed away, her family announced Wednesday.

Flora Crittenden served the House of Delegates' 95th District from 1993 to 2004. Before that, she was a teacher in Newport News for over 30 years and also served on Newport News' city council.

In 1995, Crittenden Middle School in Newport News was named in her honor.

A statement announcing her death was released Wednesday by her children:

It is with mixed emotions to inform family members, friends, and community of the passing of our beloved mother, Flora Lonette Davis Crittenden, yesterday evening, November 2, 2021. Our hearts are emptied with sadness knowing we will not be with “Mama Flora” on any day of our choosing. But our hearts are abundantly filled with blessed memories of a life full of love, compassion, and service that touched so many, so often. We thank all who have provided prayers, condolences, and support during this difficult time for our entire family. Arrangements will be shared as soon as they have been completed.

Former Va. 95th District Delegate Flora Crittenden passes away at 97. Served on Newport News City Council, has Middle School named for her. Rep. @BobbyScott says: “Newport News and the Commonwealth of Virginia have lost a fearless leader and public servant." @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/i1sbUXresy — Mike Gooding 13News Now (@13MikeGooding) November 3, 2021

"Over the course of her extraordinary life and career, Flora’s work was always centered on bettering the lives of children through education, and her legacy lives on in all those she taught and mentored," U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott (D, VA-03) said in a statement. "I was honored to call her a mentor and friend, and I send my condolences to her family, friends, and the countless individuals positively impacted by her life."