Man hurt in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Newport News

Police said a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing Warwick Boulevard at Harrison Road, and he was not in a crosswalk.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man in Newport News was injured Monday afternoon, after being hit while crossing the street.

Police got the call around 1 p.m. to an auto-pedestrian crash that happened in the lanes headed north of Warwick Boulevard at Harrison Road.

When officers got to the scene, they saw the 66-year-old man hurt and sent him to a nearby hospital. The man was not in a crosswalk when he got hit, police said.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene after the crash and has been cooperating with police in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities say the man's injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.