Newport News man dies in late-night motorcycle crash on I-64

State police say a man was driving his motorcycle on the interstate when he ran off the road and hit a guardrail.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — State police have released the identity of a 30-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash on I-64 late Sunday night.

Troopers were called to look into a single-vehicle motorcycle crash around 11:19 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-64 just east of the Atkinson overpass.

The motorcyclist, 30-year-old Brian Moore, was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson when he lost control, ran off the road and struck a guardrail. The impact of the crash killed him.

Investigators haven't found anything to make them believe that alcohol or speed contributed to the crash.