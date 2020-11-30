Newport News man dies in late-night motorcycle crash on I-64

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — State police have released the identity of a 30-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash on I-64 late Sunday night.
Troopers were called to look into a single-vehicle motorcycle crash around 11:19 p.m. on Sunday.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-64 just east of the Atkinson overpass.
The motorcyclist, 30-year-old Brian Moore, was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson when he lost control, ran off the road and struck a guardrail. The impact of the crash killed him.
Investigators haven't found anything to make them believe that alcohol or speed contributed to the crash.
No other details have been released at this time.