At least one dead after plane crash in Deltaville in Middlesex County

Virginia State Police said the crash happened after the fix-winged plane hit something like a garage along North End Road.

DELTAVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police said that at least one person died after a plane crashed in Middlesex County Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said troopers received a call about the crash around 9:35 a.m. It happened at 1270 North End Road in Deltaville. Members of the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office also were there.

Anaya said the fixed-wing plane hit something like a garage and caught fire, burning the entirety of the plane.

The crash was the second one involving a plane in Middlesex County since the beginning of October.

In that case, the pilot, who took off from Hummel Field, had to make an emergency landing and ended up crashing on Willow Lane.

No one was injured in that incident.