Man shot and killed in Newport News Sunday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting in Newport News Sunday evening.

According to the Newport News Police Department, it happened on the 500 block of Catina Way around 8:37 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 8:49 p.m.

Police have not released any suspect information yet.

If you have information regarding this incident, you can call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247–2500. You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1–888–562–5887 or online at p3tips.com.