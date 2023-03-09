x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Newport News

Man shot and killed in Newport News Sunday night

According to the Newport News Police Department, it happened on the 500 block of Catina Way around 8:37 p.m.

More Videos

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting in Newport News Sunday evening. 

According to the Newport News Police Department, it happened on the 500 block of Catina Way around 8:37 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found the man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 8:49 p.m.

Police have not released any suspect information yet. 

If you have information regarding this incident, you can call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247–2500. You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1–888–562–5887 or online at p3tips.com.

This story is developing.

 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out