NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Pollinators, like bees and butterflies, are declining across the country. The Mariners' Museum is doing its part to help conserve and protect wildlife essential to our ecosystem.

The Mariners' Museum and Park's mission is to connect people to the world's water. The museum is taking that purpose into green space with the pollinator garden.

The garden is part of a program in partnership with the museum and The Nature Conservancy, which focuses on forest ecosystem education.

The program is part of a grant given to the museum from the conservancy. The grant will also cover a third-grade outdoor science program called Nature Explorers piloted by the Virginia Department of Education.

Students part of Nature Explorers will learn about ecosystems and how to be sensory learners in the world as they rotate through outdoor stations.

The garden is one way The Mariners' Museum is working to conserve and protect the wildlife, trees and plants essential to the Earth's ecosystem. The hope is that the pollinator garden will help revive the health of bees, butterflies and other pollinators by planting specific nectar and pollen-producing plants that will attract the insects.

The museum laid the foundation for the garden and students added native plants.

The garden will serve as one of the three outdoor education stations that Nature Explorers will use for students to observe and conduct discussions about pollinators and their importance.

The Mariners' Museum and Park and the Peninsula Master Naturalists will coordinate to maintain the garden.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: The Mariners’ Museum's Gallery Crawl gets visitors up close with artifacts

RELATED: Summer fun at the Mariners' Museum and Park

RELATED: The Mariners’ Museum to Commemorate 75th Anniversary of D-Day

RELATED: IN SESSION: Suffolk teacher enriches curriculum after educational trip

RELATED: Norfolk City Council: Major $60K tree-planting initiative underway