Mother charged after death of 4-year-old daughter in Newport News in 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said Thursday that they arrested a mother in connection to the death of her 4-year-old daughter in 2019 as well as the abuse/neglect of the woman's 5-year-old daughter.
An officer went to the 7-Eleven, located in the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue, on September 12, 2019 for a call about a girl who was unconscious and having trouble breathing. When the officer go to the store, the 4-year-old wasn't breathing. The officer started CPR. Medics arrived and took the girl to the hospital where she died.
In the course of the investigation, police said they found out that 4-year-old and her sister were malnourished. The girls' mother, Jacqueline Wingo of the 500 block of Treasure Courts, was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Child Abuse/Neglect (2 counts).