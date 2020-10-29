Mother charged after death of 4-year-old daughter in Newport News in 2019

Police said the girl and her 5-year-old sister were malnourished. Their mother, Jacqueline Wingo, was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Child Abuse/Neglect.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said Thursday that they arrested a mother in connection to the death of her 4-year-old daughter in 2019 as well as the abuse/neglect of the woman's 5-year-old daughter.

An officer went to the 7-Eleven, located in the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue, on September 12, 2019 for a call about a girl who was unconscious and having trouble breathing. When the officer go to the store, the 4-year-old wasn't breathing. The officer started CPR. Medics arrived and took the girl to the hospital where she died.