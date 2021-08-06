Police investigate after person is shot to death in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say one person is dead following a shooting in Newport News late Tuesday night.
Officers say that shortly before 11 p.m., they were called to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Arlington Avenue.
When they arrived, they found a male inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no word on any possible suspects at this time and no other information was immediately available.
If you know anything that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.