Police investigate after person is shot to death in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say one person is dead following a shooting in Newport News late Tuesday night.

Officers say that shortly before 11 p.m., they were called to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Arlington Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a male inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on any possible suspects at this time and no other information was immediately available.