x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

Newport News dedicates community garden in honor of fallen officer Katie Thyne

Several community organizations pitched in to set up the garden. You can visit it at Parkview Baptist Church on Hilton Boulevard.

Parkview Baptist Church is dedicating a community garden to its Newport News community today, in honor of fallen police officer, Katie Thyne.

A release from a church spokesman said Thyne participated in a Police Academy Recruit Week survey last year, where they asked members of the community if a garden would be helpful.

It's recruit week again, and this year, the church is honoring her memory with a solution to that uncovered need.

It took a community effort to get the plan off the ground. Here are some of the organizations Parkview Baptist said helped make the goal a reality:

  • The police academy, which planned the garden, and had a metal composter built and donated to the church
  • Peninsula Rescue Mission, whose residents will help tend crops and share in the vegetables
  • Youth Volunteer Corps of Hampton Roads, which raised money for (and built) the garden's boxes and fences, and whose members nurtured seeds into sprouts to plant there.

RELATED: Man indicted on federal charges in death of Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne

RELATED: Norfolk Police Department recruits Hampton Roads' first certified facility dog

RELATED: Newport News honors 12 fallen officers during Police Week