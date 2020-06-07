Newport News dedicates community garden in honor of fallen officer Katie Thyne

Parkview Baptist Church is dedicating a community garden to its Newport News community today, in honor of fallen police officer, Katie Thyne.
A release from a church spokesman said Thyne participated in a Police Academy Recruit Week survey last year, where they asked members of the community if a garden would be helpful.
It's recruit week again, and this year, the church is honoring her memory with a solution to that uncovered need.
It took a community effort to get the plan off the ground. Here are some of the organizations Parkview Baptist said helped make the goal a reality:
- The police academy, which planned the garden, and had a metal composter built and donated to the church
- Peninsula Rescue Mission, whose residents will help tend crops and share in the vegetables
- Youth Volunteer Corps of Hampton Roads, which raised money for (and built) the garden's boxes and fences, and whose members nurtured seeds into sprouts to plant there.