Newport News dedicates community garden in honor of fallen officer Katie Thyne

Several community organizations pitched in to set up the garden. You can visit it at Parkview Baptist Church on Hilton Boulevard.

Parkview Baptist Church is dedicating a community garden to its Newport News community today, in honor of fallen police officer, Katie Thyne.

A release from a church spokesman said Thyne participated in a Police Academy Recruit Week survey last year, where they asked members of the community if a garden would be helpful.

It's recruit week again, and this year, the church is honoring her memory with a solution to that uncovered need.

It took a community effort to get the plan off the ground. Here are some of the organizations Parkview Baptist said helped make the goal a reality: