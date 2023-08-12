Newport News Fire Department appoints first woman Battalion Chief

Sonya Armstrong has become the first woman Battalion Chief at the fire department after 26 years of service.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After 26 years of service, Sonya Armstrong has become the first woman Battalion Chief at the Newport News Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Armstrong's Newport News career started in 1996. That's when she joined as a Firefighter/Medic Recruit, according to a news release.

Thanks to her "dedication and superior service," she rose the ranks of the NNFD, the release said. She also served as Battalion Chief's Aide, Fire Lieutenant and Fire Captain.

Battalion Chief Armstrong has several Fire and EMS certifications. She attended Hampton University, earned an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Tidewater Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University.