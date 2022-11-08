Newport News gives SeaView Lofts repairs update: Some tasks finished, others need work

Some work has been done, but not enough to let people back into the building, yet. Here's a breakdown of what needs to happen to reach that finish line.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Codes Compliance Department in Newport News gave a progress report for the condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex Thursday.

The verdict: Some work has been done, but not enough to let people back into the building, yet.

There are five main areas that have repeatedly failed inspections throughout July, as residents have scrambled to find places to live and the property's owners have been in and out of courtrooms.

The hot water boiler has to work properly, and not leak

The one chiller for the building is leaking; the building needs two properly working chillers

Both elevators have to pass a 5-Year Annual Test Inspection

There has to be lighting for emergency egress points in the building's stairwell

The fire alarm system has to work and pass a witnessed test

According to a report that came out on Aug. 11, the building isn't nearing the finish line yet.

SeaView Lofts has hired someone to fix the boiler and chiller in the mechanical room, but they omitted information for the "Heat and Ventilation Load Calculations" when communicating with the city. The codes department is reaching out to the contractor to make sure the new systems will be powerful enough to make the building comfortable.

The owners have also hired someone to work on the elevators, which need new SmartRise controller boards, the document says. There's no word yet on when the parts for those boards will arrive.

In terms of egress lighting, SeaView lofts allegedly put some in, but the city says they weren't installed by a qualified professional. The codes department is now requiring a licensed electrician to redo the work and be present during the next inspection.

The fire alarms have to be fixed by a special kind of contractor. One has applied for a permit to do the work, and that permit was approved on Aug. 9.