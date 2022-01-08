Owner of SeaView Loft apartments sued in federal court

The lawsuit cites persistent problems with leaking pipes, mold, clogged trash chutes, appliance failures and a lack of heating and air conditioning.

Weeks after the SeaView Lofts apartment complex in Newport News was condemned, attorneys filed a federal lawsuit against its owner.

The lawsuit, served Friday, names Benjamin Weinstein and SeaView Apartments LLC as the defendants.

While the apartment complex's troubles have been in and out of courtrooms since late June, August 5 was the first time Weinstein appeared in person for a court date.

When he was walking into the building, he told 13News Now: "Whatever the court tells us, we will obey."

The federal lawsuit claims this building had been the subject of several recent court orders, where the owners were required to fix the 15-story apartment's two elevators. It didn't happen.

"Even after months of such efforts by the City of Newport News and the Newport News Circuit Court, Defendants have refused to comply."

As of July 29, inspectors still found broken elevators, leaks, and faulty fire alarms in the building.

The document says there were 43 health and safety complaints made about the building between when Weinstein bought the apartment complex in June 2020 and April 2021.

The lawsuit also cites persistent problems with leaking pipes, mold, trash chutes clogged with rotting garbage, a lack of heating and air conditioning, and repeated appliance failures.

"Seaview Tenants have endured dangerous health and safety violations," it reads.

Hundreds of people who lived in the apartment complex have been scrambling to find places to live since they were kicked out on July 1. The city has been paying $15,000 per day since then to temporarily house them.