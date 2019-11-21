NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Department said it arrested a man involved in two burglaries on Daylily Lane.

On November 20 around 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 700 block of Daylily Lane for a burglary alarm.

On the scene, officers talked with the resident who lived at the home. She told police she heard her alarm go off. When she got up, she said she heard noises and footsteps on the stairs. She told police she immediately called out, and the subjects ran back down the stairs and outside.

Later that same day around 1 p.m., Newport News police were sent back to the same neighborhood for a building check. Officers on the scene found a back window and door open. Inside the home, boxes were thrown around, and the room was rummaged through. Police learned two guns were stolen from the home.

After investigating further, Newport News police arrested 19-year-old De’Vante Johnson. He was charged with four counts of Burglary, two counts of Grand Larceny, and Petit Larceny.

RELATED: Mother of hit-and-run victim urging community to come forward with information

RELATED: Newport News Police search for 18 with warrants, promising extra holiday cash for tipsters