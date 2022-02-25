2-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself; Newport News police officer dad charged

Police said Officer Stefhone McCombs told them he left his gun unsecured on his couch. His 2-year-old son grabbed the gun and shot himself. The child died.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said a fellow officer is facing a charge after his son accidentally shot himself.

A criminal complaint filed in court says the shooting happened on October 29, 2021 and that Stefhone McCombs, 25, told police he came home after a shift and left his gun unsecured on the couch. Hours later, the gun still was on the couch. McCombs said his 2-year-old son picked up the gun and accidentally shot himself.

McCombs took his son to Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital where the boy died.

At the time, McCombs told investigators he did not usually leave his firearms unattended and accessible to his children, although police said that a second gun was found unsecured on his kitchen counter, albeit out of reach of his children.

Investigators issued a Class 1 Misdemeanor charge against McCombs on February 8.