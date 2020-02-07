Newport News Public Schools families getting food assistance during pandemic

Parents and guardians of 28,324 students will receive the P-EBT benefit. Some families have multiple children and will receive the benefit for each enrolled student.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News families are getting much-needed assistance, so children won't miss a meal while they're out of school. It's all thanks to a program to help families during the pandemic.

Newport News Public Schools is participating in the "Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer" program, or P-EBT as part of a food assistance plan approved by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service that is being implemented statewide by the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) and the Virginia Department of Education.

P-EBT is designed as a supplement for families during the pandemic since students aren't getting food from school.

All NNPS families with school-aged children are getting P-EBT assistance to buy food anywhere SNAP benefits are accepted.

Christina Mclain has eight children in Newport News Public Schools. Like all parents, she had not planned to have her kids home 24/7 from March until now.

“It really helps out the household,” Mclain said. “To have that extra money per child, I don't have to worry about how we're going to eat.”

NNPS implemented the Community Eligibility Program at the beginning of the school year to ensure that all students have access to free breakfast and lunch.

The Virginia Department of Social Services will issue benefits to families with a maximum total benefit of $376 per student.

For Mclain, it's an unexpected blessing.