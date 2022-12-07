Newport News Public Schools look to hire hundreds of teachers, faculty

School leaders said they are ready for more than 300 new teachers and employees to join the division.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — School leaders are putting in work this summer to hire faculty and staff.

Newport News Public Schools leaders said they’re looking to fill more than 300 positions before classes start.

On Tuesday, a long line of potential teachers filled the halls at Warwick High School in Newport News.

“I want to make difference in my community. There's a lot going on in the world right now and I feel like the best place to jump in would be the classroom,” said Aryeris McRae, an applicant.

“We hire approximately 300 teachers every year, but the challenge this particular year coming out of COVID, people are making some career changes and going in different directions; retirements, resignations, people seeking other types of career,” Human Resources Director Nina Farrish said.

Farrish said they are offering special sign-on bonuses for teachers applying for secondary math, secondary English, special education, school psychologists, and all elementary teachers.

“And we are offering a $6,000 sign-on bonus after taxes for those particular positions. That is through October, and after October for those positions, we are offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus,” said Farrish.

Some applicants like Jazmine Nicholson applied to be a math teacher and got hired on Tuesday.

“I like to help kids. Honestly, I want to help our future be the best it can be,” said Nicholson.

Farrish said the school division has a plan in place for the school year if they don't fill more than 300 positions before August.

“We have great long-term substitutes that subbed for us long term last year. They're coming back,” said Farrish.

Farrish said the division is also hiring support staff including bus drivers and child nutritionists.

Farrish said the school division is working on initiatives to keep more teachers working at Newport News Public Schools. Farrish said school leaders will make that announcement later in the school year.

13News Now reached out to every school division in Hampton Roads. Below are just some of the school divisions that responded to our request about their hiring needs and incentives:

Portsmouth Public Schools has 211 teacher vacancies for the upcoming school year. School division leaders said they have a $2,000 signing bonus for teachers who join the division.