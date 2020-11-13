Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting

Police say they were called to the first block of Teardrop Lane for a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Newport News on Thursday evening.

Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word yet on any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.