Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Newport News on Thursday evening.
Police say they were called to the first block of Teardrop Lane for a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m.
Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There's no word yet on any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.
If you have any information that may help investigators, you're asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.