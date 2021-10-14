Police: Person stabbed near hospital on J-Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News

Newport News officials said a stabbing happened late Wednesday night on J-Clyde Morris and Warwick Blvd. Riverside Regional Medical Center is located in that area.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating after someone was stabbed overnight near a Newport News hospital.

Dispatchers said Newsport News police were called on Wednesday, Oct. 13 just before midnight about a stabbing that happened in the area of J-Clyde Morris and Warwick Boulevard.

The Riverside Regional Medical Center is also located in the same area where the stabbing occurred.

There's no word at this time on the condition of the person who was stabbed or possible suspects.