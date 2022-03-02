Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Newport News

The driver of the car was driving northbound on Deloice Crescent, attempted to turn left onto Denbigh Boulevard and collided with the motorcycle.

A man was killed Saturday afternoon when he collided with a car while operating a motorcycle in Newport News.

According to a police spokesperson, this crash was reported at about 4 p.m.

They responded to the intersection of Denbigh Blvd. and Deloice Crescent, and once on the scene, determined that the man who was killed was traveling eastbound on Denbigh Boulevard at a high rate of speed. The driver of the car was driving northbound on Deloice Crescent, attempted to turn left onto Denbigh Boulevard and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Police had to close Denbigh Boulevard in both directions at Deloice Crescent while they investigated