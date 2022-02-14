x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Virginia Beach man killed in motorcycle crash in Pungo

Investigators haven't said what might have contributed to the crash, but said an SUV and a motorcycle ran into each other head-on.
Credit: katifcam
File: an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed after a motorcycle and SUV crashed in Virginia Beach on Saturday night.

The police department said the collision happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Charity Neck Road in Pungo.

Investigators haven't said what might have contributed to the crash, but said the SUV and motorcycle ran into each other head-on.

The motorcyclist, 41-year-old Dennis Whitby, died at the scene. He was a Virginia Beach resident.

A spokesperson for the police department said the SUV's driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with first responders.

The VBPD Traffic Safety Unit is still investigating this crash.

Related Articles

In Other News

Hit-and-run leaves man with serious injuries in Norfolk, police say