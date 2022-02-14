Virginia Beach man killed in motorcycle crash in Pungo

Investigators haven't said what might have contributed to the crash, but said an SUV and a motorcycle ran into each other head-on.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed after a motorcycle and SUV crashed in Virginia Beach on Saturday night.

The police department said the collision happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Charity Neck Road in Pungo.

Investigators haven't said what might have contributed to the crash, but said the SUV and motorcycle ran into each other head-on.

The motorcyclist, 41-year-old Dennis Whitby, died at the scene. He was a Virginia Beach resident.

A spokesperson for the police department said the SUV's driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with first responders.