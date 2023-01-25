Assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School resigns

A school spokesperson confirmed that Dr. Ebony Parker has resigned as Richneck Elementary School's assistant principal.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The assistant principal at a Newport News school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher has resigned.

On Wednesday, a school spokesperson confirmed that Dr. Ebony Parker has resigned as Richneck Elementary School's assistant principal.

The news of Parker's resignation comes on the same day that the Newport News School Board is set to discuss a separation agreement and severance with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III during a special meeting.

School board members will also consider an appointment of an interim superintendent, according to the meeting agenda. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Earlier on Wednesday, the attorney for Abby Zwerner, the teacher shot by her student, announced her intent to file a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools.

Attorney Diane Toscano said teachers and employees warned administrators three different times that the student had a gun and was threatening people the day of the shooting.