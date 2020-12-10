Teen hurt in weekend shooting in Newport News

Police say they were called to the 7-Eleven in the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard around 11:13 p.m. Saturday for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager was seriously hurt in a shooting over the weekend in Newport News, police said.

Officers arrived to find a teenaged boy inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on any suspects at this time, or what may have led up to the shooting.