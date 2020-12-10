Teen hurt in weekend shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager was seriously hurt in a shooting over the weekend in Newport News, police said.
Police say they were called to the 7-Eleven in the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard around 11:13 p.m. Saturday for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Officers arrived to find a teenaged boy inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There's no word on any suspects at this time, or what may have led up to the shooting.
If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.