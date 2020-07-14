Three hospitalized after Newport News house fire

The three residents suffered from burn wounds. Fire officials did not say how serious their injuries were.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Fire Department said three people were hospitalized with burns, and "multiple" residents were displaced, after an overnight house fire on 22nd Street.

A tweet from the department said this fire took hours to put out. No firefighters were hurt.

Although the department confirmed some residents were taken to a nearby hospital for their burns, it was not immediately clear how serious their injuries were.

Officials did not say how many people were displaced, or how the fire started. This is an ongoing investigation.