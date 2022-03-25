Fire in dryer duct of NSU dorm relocates 100 students

The fire was small enough not to cause any structural damage. The smoke did trigger the sprinkler system, and students were relocated to a hotel.

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 100 Norfolk State University students were evacuated from the Babbette Smith North residence hall after a fire in a dryer's air duct Thursday night.

That's a dorm for women on Park Avenue.

Stan Donaldson, a spokesman for the university, said the fire started just after 11 p.m. He said it was small enough not to cause any structural damage.

The smoke did trigger the sprinkler system, and students were relocated to a hotel.

State fire marshals have jurisdiction over the university. They haven't said yet what likely caused the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when officials have more information.